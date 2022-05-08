Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

Several research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Joint by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Joint by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

