Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 678,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 51,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

