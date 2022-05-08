JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €51.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

