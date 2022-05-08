JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €51.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 32.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
