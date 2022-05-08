JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.33).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 829.80 ($10.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £966.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 879.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,204.86. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73.

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

