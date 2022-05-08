JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 373,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,830,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 170,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 4,113,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.