K21 (K21) One Day Volume Hits $141,031.00

K21 (K21) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $8.71 million and $141,031.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.72 or 1.00008444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029505 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,277 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

