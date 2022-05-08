Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $6.08. 3,296,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,900. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.