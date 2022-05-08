KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declares Dividend of $2.78

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.7804 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.