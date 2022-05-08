KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declares Dividend of $2.78

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.7804 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.
Shares of KBCSY opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.