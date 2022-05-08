Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of KMPR opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. Kemper has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $80.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after buying an additional 838,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

