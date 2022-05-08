Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

KROS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.11. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $332,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

