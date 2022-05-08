Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.34

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.34 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.28 ($1.23). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.23), with a volume of 7,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £136 ($169.89) target price on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £173.92 million and a PE ratio of 22.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of £105 ($131.17) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($371,861.34).

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

