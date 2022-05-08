KeyFi Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $417,312.30 and approximately $84.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,964,571.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

