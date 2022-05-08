Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,574.71

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,574.71 ($32.16) and traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($26.86). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($27.48), with a volume of 81,808 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.10) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 3,150 ($39.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($40.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,374.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,571.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

