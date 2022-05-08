Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 90,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $465.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.