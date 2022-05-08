Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

