Klever Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.26 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $93.56 million and $17.26 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,981,237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00544572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038956 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,071.43 or 1.97745312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.