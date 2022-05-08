Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($30.74) to €26.50 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.