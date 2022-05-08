Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.85 EPS.

KTB stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

