Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

