Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

KOPN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kopin by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 832,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kopin by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 821,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,216,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 434,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.