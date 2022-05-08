Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Koppers by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.