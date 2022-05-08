Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $974.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

