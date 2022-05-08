Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to report $77.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. Lannett reported sales of $106.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $343.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $346.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lannett in a report on Saturday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 196,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.