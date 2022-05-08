Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,858 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 8.79% of The Mexico Fund worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,744,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

