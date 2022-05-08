Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,272 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $131.48 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

