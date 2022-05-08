Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.