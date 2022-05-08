Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,965 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

