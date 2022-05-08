Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in NIO by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 459,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in NIO by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 867,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in NIO by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,062,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 420,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

