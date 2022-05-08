Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after buying an additional 259,816 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $71.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.