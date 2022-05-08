Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $17.36 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 344,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

