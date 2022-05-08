Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,017 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

