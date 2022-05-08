Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $196,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.06 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

