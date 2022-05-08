Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,375 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

