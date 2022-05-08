Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,303 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

