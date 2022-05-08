Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazydays had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 123,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.