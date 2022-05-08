LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

