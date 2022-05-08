LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
