LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $923.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

