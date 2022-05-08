Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 481,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.33.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.