Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
LXRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,615. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.