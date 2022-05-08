Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

LXRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,615. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 177,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

