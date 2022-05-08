Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Takes $870,000 Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Planet Labs PBC comprises about 2.7% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Planet Labs PBC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE PL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 2,078,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,082. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.