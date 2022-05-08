Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

LCUT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

