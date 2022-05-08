Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lilium.

LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $110,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lilium stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 863,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,722. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

