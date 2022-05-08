Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

LMB opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

