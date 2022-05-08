Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

