Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of LEV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

