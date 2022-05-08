Liquity Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,241,676 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

