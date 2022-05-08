Liquity Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $106.27 million and $1.07 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,612,250.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00363488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00193468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00557696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039232 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,975.49 or 1.86457561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,262,440 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.