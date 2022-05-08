Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 1.6% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.99% of Littelfuse worth $76,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

