Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $448.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

