Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

LBPH stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

